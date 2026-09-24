Data Centers in Cleveland? Residents welcome to voice concerns as City Council weighs their future

CLEVELAND — The debate over data centers is taking center stage in Cleveland, with residents getting an opportunity Thursday night to share their thoughts on how the facilities should operate, where they should be allowed and how they could affect neighborhoods.

Cleveland City Council is hosting the first of three public hearings on data centers as the city evaluates the potential impacts of the facilities and considers policies for future development.

Three public meetings are scheduled:

Meeting 1: Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Collinwood Recreation Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Meeting 2: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave.

Meeting 3: Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at Gunning Rec Center from 6 to 8 p.m.at 16700 Puritas Ave.

Residents who want to speak at the first meeting must sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m.***

Cleveland City Council approved a temporary three-month pause on new standalone, principal-use data center projects in the city.

The pause gives the city and council time to evaluate the potential impacts of these facilities and hear directly from residents and other stakeholders.

As demand for data centers continues to grow across the country, Cleveland is evaluating how different types of facilities could affect neighborhoods, infrastructure, natural resources and quality of life.

Councilman Mike Polensek, who represents Cleveland's 10th Ward, says council members are still researching the issue and want to hear directly from residents.

"We're just listening. We want to hear what the public has to say," Polensek said. "We've come to the realization there's so much misinformation out there with regard to data centers — what are they, who is impacted by them, where are they?"

Council members say they're also talking with universities and outside experts as they consider potential legislation regulating future data center development.

Among the questions being considered are where data centers should be allowed, how large or tall they can be and whether there should be buffer zones around them.

Polensek says he recently toured data centers in Cleveland and saw facilities that vary significantly in size and visibility.

He also says data centers are likely to remain part of the city's future as technology and artificial intelligence continue to expand.

"Data centers aren't going anywhere," Polensek said. "How do we draw perimeters around it? How do we make it if they're coming in?"

For residents, concerns include potential impacts on neighborhoods, energy use and costs, safety, health and jobs.

Margaret Sudnik said she does not want data centers built in residential neighborhoods.

"I'm against them being built in local neighborhoods where people live," Sudnik said. "There's enough open land. Find an open space."

Others say they understand data centers may be coming but want the city to carefully consider where they are located.

"I guess we probably don't need them around here, but I don't want to stick them somewhere else," said Nick Disanto of Ohio City. "I think it's a disservice to wherever they end up."

Disanto said he believes the city should look for a space with the least impact on residents.

"Find the best middle ground," he said. "If we can find a place where they will impact the world the least, that's probably the best you can do."

Energy use is another concern for some residents.

"If it's going to consume energy and on top of that we are going to pay for that, they're probably going to raise us the price of energy," said Cleveland resident Oscar Planas.

Council members say the three public meetings are intended to be both informational and exploratory as they work toward developing policies for data centers.

The temporary three-month pause on new standalone, principal-use data center projects is also giving council time to study the issue before determining what regulations may be appropriate for future development.

Residents can attend the upcoming meetings to learn more about the city's review and provide feedback directly to council members.

Mike Holden is the Good Morning Cleveland and morning Cuyahoga County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @MikeHolden, on Facebook MikeHoldenNews, on Instagram MikeHoldenTV or email him at Mike.Holden@wews.com.