Did residents' campaign spur action to get Cleveland pool open this Summer? Councilman says yes

CLEVELAND — An unexpected move not to open the Greenwood Pool in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood had residents fired up. The South of Lorain Block Club launched a campaign to get answers and got results.

“There's lines usually to get in. There's all kinds of lines to get in that pool,” said Loretta Nelson, who lives across the street from Greenwood Park and the outdoor pool.

“We have grandkids that come over here and swim. I have my older kids that swim in there,” Nelson said. “You got the whole neighborhood! You got people coming from different places over here to swim.”

But none of that’s been happening so far this summer.

“We didn't know what was going on at first, and then we turned around as the days went by. It just seemed like they wasn't opening up the pool, but the pool was to be open this year,” Nelson said.

It was also a shock to Ward 7 Cleveland City Councilman Austin Davis. The pool is in his ward.

News 5 Cleveland The City of Cleveland said it's "optimistic" that it will be able to get Greenwood Pool opened before the end of the season.

“Greenwood Pool is a key community asset. It's urban. It's walkable. It's a cute pool that people have been using for decades and decades,” Davis said. “And without notice this year, the pool just didn't open. People noticed, which was a challenge.”

Davis said the block club got to work, launched surveys and a campaign to open the pool. Tuesday night, he orchestrated a community meeting where the city’s parks and recreation director and deputy commissioner of aquatics spoke.

“My understanding of Greenwood Pool is there's a cracked water pipe that if they wanted to fill the pool today, they couldn't,” Davis said.

But Davis and residents said the city promised to make repairs and get the pool open again soon.

"Do you think the residents' outcry, gathering together, influenced the city?” I asked Davis.

He said, “Absolutely.”

Davis said residents get the credit.

“They don't like it when they don't get told what's going on,” Davis said. “I engaged repeatedly with members of the block club (and) with members of the greater Ohio City community. And then the third thing, of course, is the administration heard us.”

I reached out to the City of Cleveland. In a written statement, it said Greenwood Pool hasn’t been available due to “ongoing maintenance,” but it was “optimistic” about opening it before the end of the season.

While on the city’s website, I noticed about eight other pools and a few spray basins listed as temporarily closed. The city told me it was for numerous reasons, including mechanical failures, structural issues, ongoing repairs and staffing shortages.

But the city added, “Despite these challenges, the city has delivered on its key priority for this summer, which was expanding outdoor pool operations from five days per week to seven days per week. Many residents have expressed their appreciation for having access to outdoor swimming every day of the week, and we believe this expanded schedule has provided a meaningful benefit to the community while we continue strengthening our aquatics program.”

Davis said the city’s pools were built without long-term maintenance plans, and their designs make them difficult to upkeep.

“I believe in making sure that we have our amenities available at hours that are accessible for working families,” Davis said.

Nelson’s ready to jump back into Greenwood Pool with her grandchildren.

"If they're going to open it, we're happy as long (as it's) before summer gets done because the kids go back to school in August,” Nelson said.

The City of Cleveland said that, to improve communications with residents, the Department of Parks and Recreation launched a pilot Pool Status Tool that’s updated daily to provide real-time information on which outdoor pools are open.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.