Did you know that lifeguarding isn't just a summer job?

As summer winds down and temperatures heat up this week, a lot of people will be packing pools.

For years, we’ve reported on lifeguard shortages. In some cases, this has led to reduced hours and limited access to city pools.

So, we checked back in to see if this season has been better for staffing.

"I love my job," said Andrew Mueller. "It’s awesome!”

This summer is Mueller’s second year as a lifeguard; a great summer job for a teenager who’s been on the swim team since age five.

"It's just been part of my life ever since I was little and giving back to the community that gave me such a great time when I was younger,” said Mueller.

His summer days are packed. He has club swim practice before sunrise, followed by coaching younger swimmers, and then his lifeguarding shift.

"Yeah, it’s pretty busy," he said.

"On a 90-degree day in Northeast Ohio, you want to be in a pool,” said Brandon Burns, owner of Burns Pool Management.

His company staffs lifeguards and operates pools.

News 5 talked with Burns back in the summer of 2022 when many pools were experiencing lifeguard shortages due to the pandemic.

He said that it has improved, but pointed to a new challenge.

"It's not even that we have less staff, their availability is just a lot tighter,” he said.

Burns said they have about 227 lifeguards right now. He said that's good, but they'll always take more.

He said most are high schoolers, like Mueller, who increasingly are balancing sports and activities that run year-round.

"So now, instead of having one lifeguard fill 40 hours we have three to four lifeguards making up those 40 hours," he said. "Because they're just that busy."

Burns said aquatic facilities are also becoming more involved, which requires more lifeguards on duty compared to a traditional and basic rectangular pool.

He reminds young people that lifeguarding is not only fun but also provides life-saving and transferable skills to build resumes.

"It can set you up with great careers in the future," he said.

"I think it’s definitely teaching me really good leadership qualities,” said Mueller.

When he’s not in the chair or the water, Mueller is also balancing time with family and friends and working on college applications.

"I'd love to study engineering," he said. "Especially, with biology practices. I really love biology."

He wants you to have a safe and enjoyable time at the pool.

"My advice for families heading to the pool is to be observant," he said. "Whether that is kids being observant of their siblings or observant of themselves and where they’re at in the pool and what others are doing around them, and parents watching their kids.”

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard, contact the Red Cross for training and certification.

Burns said there are year-round lifeguarding opportunities.