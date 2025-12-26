Djapo Cultural Arts Institute Partners with Cleveland Public Library for Kwanzaa celebration

CLEVELAND — Friday is the start of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa, which honors African heritage and unity in the community.

The Djapo Cultural Arts Institute in Cleveland is partnering with the Cleveland Public Library to host an event called Together in Tradition: A Kwanzaa Celebration @ Your Library. It’s taking place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Branch, located at 10601 Euclid Ave. It goes from noon until 2 p.m.

Dr. Talise Campbell, executive artistic director of Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, said this gathering is for people of all backgrounds and ages to learn about the holiday and how to put into practice its principles, the Nguzo Saba.

The Djapo Cultural Arts Institute The Djapo Cultural Arts Institute offers a variety of programming with a mission to preserve the art, music, dance, history, and folklore of Africa and throughout the diaspora.

“Today it kicks it off as Umoja which is unity. We have Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work & Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith),” Campbell said. “We are going to highlight Ujima, which I'm really, really excited about. We have curated the entire space. We have activities for children, storytelling. We have activities for teens. They're going to curate “I Am” cards. We have activities for elders and also a fabulous panel discussion with community leaders.”

The cultural arts organization will also have drumming and dance performances and a vendor marketplace.

Campbell said as 2026 approaches, Kwanzaa’s principles speak to all people.

“It doesn't matter what ethnic background you are from. We can still extract these guiding principles and implement them into our lives, 365 days a year,” Campbell said. “We can all practice faith. We can all reflect. We can all have unity amongst ourselves and also with our peers.”

After the local Kwanzaa celebration, members of the cultural arts organization's immersive travel program will be heading overseas for visits to The Gambia, Senegal, and Mali in West Africa.

Campbell said there’s a variety of programming for Northeast Ohioans to explore through the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute.

“We’re based out of The Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression at 2937 West 25th Street,” Campbell said. “We have West African dance classes, drumming classes. We have Capoeira. We have a rites of passage program for young boys and girls. We're trying to keep culture alive in our city.”

