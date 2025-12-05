More than a dozen CMSD teachers' cars broken into at schools across Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers say they feel frustrated and violated after dozens of their cars were broken into at multiple schools across the district while educators were inside teaching students.

"I was definitely shaken. I mean, you feel violated," said Bryan Camp, a math teacher at Waverly Elementary.

The break-ins are happening during school hours when teachers are most vulnerable, focusing on their students rather than their vehicles.

Camp learned of the break-ins on Thursday afternoon while he was in the middle of a lesson.

"I had a teacher come in and said that you gotta come see. And I said... What do you mean you gotta come see? She said your car was broken into. And I said oh no," Camp said.

Teachers at Waverly Elementary School on West 57th Street in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood walked out to find their car windows smashed and broken glass littering the parking lot.

Camp said 13 staff members' cars were broken into at the Waverly lot around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

He said cars were also broken into at Joseph M. Gallagher Elementary the same day, marking the second time in two weeks that the school has been targeted.

Cleveland Police responded to Max S. Hayes High School midday on Wednesday and found 15 cars broken into.

The Cleveland Teachers Union president said these break-ins are happening more frequently, mostly targeting teachers' cars.

No new safety measures are being implemented.

Teachers like Camp said something must be done not only for their safety, but also for students and parents.

He said the district is well aware of how serious a problem this has become.

"I think they are targeting CMSD schools. And it hurts me because as teachers we try, we put our heart and our soul into teaching our next generation, and a lot of us go above and beyond, and it hurts you personally," Camp said.

Cleveland Police are actively investigating and encouraging victims to keep reporting break-ins.

A spokesperson with CMSD said they are aware of the situation and Cleveland Police are investigating, but did not comment further.

The teachers' union president said they need a security presence and cameras in parking lots.

They are actively pushing for safety upgrades.

No arrests have been made.

