Now the car break-ins have spread to schools

CLEVELAND — In early November, 20 cars were broken into on the west side. Nearly two weeks later, there were dozens of break-ins at multiple churches. Now, schools are the latest victims of car break-ins in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, approximately 15 cars were broken into at Max S. Hayes High School around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the location and began an investigation.

News 5 did not speak with any victims from these break-ins, but we did talk to a teacher who had her car broke into this summer.

Michelle Rzucidlo, a teacher at Mary B. Martin School, found her car vandalized in August.

"We were in our classrooms, and all of a sudden, we hear somebody yelling," said Rzucidlo. "It's like your stomach just drops. It's a horrible feeling to know that, yeah, that your personal belongings have been violated."

Rzucidlo said she can relate to the teachers who experienced the same thing at Max S. Hayes High School.

"It's very frustrating to know that it continues to happen and that there's no solution yet," Rzucidlo said.

Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, said the break-ins are happening more frequently at Cleveland schools, mostly with teachers' cars. She says no new safety measures have been put in place to protect them.

"The focus is on security within the school building. Some of our schools are still understaffed," Obrenski said.

She also said that after staff have their windows shattered, cars vandalized, or personal items stolen, they're forced to return to the same parking lots.

"Unfortunately, schools are soft targets for vandals. There are several cars in a place altogether, where oftentimes there aren't a lot of people watching those cars," Obrenski said.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District declined to comment.

Obrenski said it's time for the district to step up security.

"I would like to see more of a concerted effort to show a presence, whether it's school security or police presence in and around our schools during the school day, as well as making sure that there are cameras in all of our parking lots," Obrenski said.

Rzucidlo said it's not only about protecting the teachers, but also the students.

"I think we're all on much more high alert now, just kind of like looking out at the cars every so often," said Rzucidlo. "It's hard to give (students) all the full-time and attention that they need if you're also worried about what's gonna happen. 'Am I gonna be able to drive home after this?'"

