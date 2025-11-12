12:30 PM: Cleveland Police to give update on rash of vehicle break-ins

CLEVELAND — About a dozen car windows were smashed overnight on Cleveland's West Side, according to police.

The break-ins occurred on W. 93rd Street and on Tillman Avenue. News 5 spoke with some of the victims, none of whom reported anything stolen from their vehicles.

Cleveland Police are expected to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to give an update.

This comes just days after Cleveland Police launched a new initiative to reduce car break-ins.

STANCE, or Street and Nuisance Crime Enforcement, is a new police detail that will work the evenings in hot spots for car break-ins.

No further details are available on the overnight car break-ins, and this story will be updated once we learn more.