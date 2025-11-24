Ungodly theft: Numerous vehicles broken into Sunday during service at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church

CLEVELAND — Parishioners at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church received a rude surprise Sunday morning after returning to their vehicles following the service; they found them broken into.

After the discovery, Pastor Dr. Jawanza Karriem Colvin posted on Facebook, calling it a "disturbing event."

According to Colvin, other churches in the area experienced similar break-ins.

He went on to say that Olivet will offer support to the parishioners whose vehicles were broken into.

"Olivet has always been committed to providing a safe and secure environment both within and outside our walls," said Colvin. "Olivet is also committed to being a light in our community and in the city of Cleveland, as we have been for nearly a century."

The church is looking into ways to enhance its internal and external security.

News 5 is reaching out to other churches in the area to learn about the other potential break-ins.