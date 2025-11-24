Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ungodly theft: Numerous vehicles broken into Sunday during service at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church

Car broken window
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
<b>File Image:</b> Car window smashed
Car broken window
Posted

CLEVELAND — Parishioners at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church received a rude surprise Sunday morning after returning to their vehicles following the service; they found them broken into.

After the discovery, Pastor Dr. Jawanza Karriem Colvin posted on Facebook, calling it a "disturbing event."

According to Colvin, other churches in the area experienced similar break-ins.

He went on to say that Olivet will offer support to the parishioners whose vehicles were broken into.

"Olivet has always been committed to providing a safe and secure environment both within and outside our walls," said Colvin. "Olivet is also committed to being a light in our community and in the city of Cleveland, as we have been for nearly a century."

The church is looking into ways to enhance its internal and external security.

News 5 is reaching out to other churches in the area to learn about the other potential break-ins.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.