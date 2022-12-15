East Cleveland Apartment residents are fed up after week of no running water

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Frustrations are boiling over at an apartment complex in East Cleveland that has gone more than a week without running water.

Ivory Flowers has been living at this apartment complex since august, but last Friday, his apartment lost running water.

He made many phone calls and reached out the property manager, but still nothing.

“It’s very tough. It's been very stressful. It's excruciating,” said Flowers.

He can't use his kitchen or even flush, in his apartment you'll even see candles and sprays just to cover odors from the bathroom.

“Even though I tried to bleach or put sprays on it, it’s like I’m living in a human porter potty,” said Flowers.

He's not alone, another resident who didn't want to be identified is dealing with the same issues.

“Just infestation not having water since Friday, there's times when we were in the dark for days,” said a resident.

She’s exhausted and fed up with the poor living conditions.

“I have been missing days of work just because of the conditions. I've been buying bottles of water out of my own pocket,” said the resident.

News 5 spoke to the apartment’s property manager Phyllis Ferguson, and asked her about compensation for the resident's inconvenience.

“To be candid with you, no, I did ask, that’s something we can't do right now,” said Ferguson.

She tells News 5, a plumber has been hired and is working on the problem.

“He said that it's 95% complete and that it would be resolved today once he just gets this part,” said Ferguson.

Mike Slusher with Heights Plumbing says he has been working on the water problem since Wednesday night, adding it was a bigger issue than anticipated.

“I’m working on it today. I don't know if something else breaks it might be tomorrow,” said Slusher.

The goal is to get the water back on quickly, but if not.

“So for the residents, you know if we can’t get you water today, go ahead and write us a letter, send it to the city, educate yourself on the escrow process,” said Ferguson.

As for Ivory, he doesn’t care who to blame, but simply that the problem is fixed and his apartment is livable again.

“I can't use my apartment the way I want to use my apartment,” said Flowers.

News 5 reached out to the Cleveland Water company regarding the issue, they say have done their part and will keep working with the apartment complex for any other assistance. As of 5:00 p.m., Thursday the water still has not been turned back on.

