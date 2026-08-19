East Cleveland approves moratorium on dispensaries, introduces freeze on smoke shops

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland City Council voted Tuesday to approve a two-month moratorium on the opening of any state-licensed marijuana dispensaries, while also introducing a resolution that would ban the opening of new smoke shops in the city.

Mayor Sandra Morgan believes the two-month freeze on dispensaries will allow the city time to complete a study looking at issues like the impact weed sales would have on the perception of the city, as well as the impact on future investment and housing.

But some members of city council questioned the moratorium given the multi-million-dollar hole projected in the city’s budget.

“The revenue in our city is very bad,” said Council Vice President Terrie Richardson. “We need things that are going to bring in revenue.”

Even those who voted for the resolution admitted it’s time for the city to consider its needs.

“We have to think of the future of the city and the future of the city needs money," said Councilman Steve Lovelace.

But not everyone at Tuesday’s meeting was convinced opening East Cleveland’s borders to dispensaries would have a positive impact.

“If you think we’ve got problems on the streets now, bring that weed and watch the element that comes with it,” said East Cleveland resident Cleveland Black.

Council also introduced legislation that would freeze the issuance of permits for smoke shops in the city for “an indeterminate amount of time.”

Morgan estimated there are eight smoke shops currently operating in a three-and-half mile radius in the city.

According to the resolution proposed Tuesday night, both the council and the mayor’s administration believe the legal and safety concerns outweigh any tax benefits produced by smoke shops.

“We’re asking businesses to come to East Cleveland,” said Morgan, “but we want businesses that are going to come and one, follow the rules of doing business in the city, and number two, we want businesses that are family friendly and are going to be able to be used by and enjoyed by the citizens of East Cleveland.”