East Cleveland man sentenced to life without parole in father-daughter murder in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An East Cleveland man convicted for the kidnapping and deaths of a Bedford father and daughter will spend the rest of this life behind bars.

Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher sentenced Ronald Newberry, 27, of East Cleveland, to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

On March 16, the jury returned a guilty verdict on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

At the time of the murders on Oct. 10, 2018, investigators said Newberry, then 23, was part of a group who broke into a Bedford home and forced Paul Bradley and his 14-year-old daughter Paris out of their beds during a robbery.

Police said Paris was then tortured and eventually shot three times in the head in front of her father.

Investigators said all evidence appeared that Bradley was bound and then burned alive inside his car with his daughter’s body. Bradley's rental car was found burning on an abandoned lot off Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Anthony Garcia Photo of burned car where two bodies were discovered.

Investigators called it one of the most heinous crimes they've worked.

"The fact that you would torture a 14-year-old girl, shoot her three times in the head, by all indication you know Paris was shot while Paul was still alive and Paul was burned alive, that just takes a peculiar personality to do that," said Commander Scott Gardner of the East Cleveland Police Department.

Newberry turned himself in after a manhunt along with two others charged in their deaths.

