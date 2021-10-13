East Cleveland police investigating homicide of female on Northfield Avenue

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A female has died after she was shot on Northfield Avenue in East Cleveland Tuesday night, according to Chief Scott Gardner.

Officers responded at approximately 11:24 p.m. to the 1700 block of Northfield Avenue for a female gunshot victim.

The victim was unresponsive and EMS performed life-saving measures. She was transported to the University Hospital Emergency Department where she died from her injuries.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

East Cleveland Division of Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who was in the area or has any information about this homicide is asked to contact the detective bureau at 216-451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible.

