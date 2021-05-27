East Cleveland police shot at while responding to robbery call; alleged shooter remains at large

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An East Cleveland patrolman was shot at while responding to a report of a robbery early Thursday morning, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Around 6:33 a.m., officers received a report of a man who had been robbed at a Sunoco on Euclid Avenue with the suspects still at the scene sitting in a vehicle at a gas pump.

Once on scene, officers observed the vehicle in question and waited on additional units to arrive. Once backup arrived, officers attempted to block the vehicle from the front and back.

Police said it was then that a male driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, striking a police unit before five men inside the vehicle bailed and began to run in different directions.

Officers pursued the driver of the vehicle on foot, continuing the pursuit to the back of the Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services building.

Police allege the man then turned around, pointed a firearm at a patrolman and shot at him, forcing the patrolman to take cover behind the building. The patrolman was not injured during the incident.

The man continued fleeing and remains at large. Two of the five men were apprehended, police said.

Police determined the vehicle that was used in the incident was previously stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who was in the area of 15237 or 15201 Euclid Avenue at the time of the incident and has any information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-681-2162.

