East Fourth street to allow open container drinking as early as this fall

CLEVELAND — The barricades have been moved, the fences are going up and within the next year, open container use will be allowed from one end of East Fourth Street to the other.

East Fourth is already known as a busy destination in the heart of sports, entertainment, and nightlife. But soon, visitors will get a new experience with a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as a DORA.

Jonathan Seeholzer, vice president of Operations for MRN Family Companies, is helping develop and implement the DORA. He walked us through the future layout, including a new gathering space between Flannery’s and Cordelia’s, where the old valet stand once stood.

The space will feature a bar, tables, games, and even an ice cream stand. The valet will remain, but will be relocated to the other side, along with the addition of public restrooms.

“I think this area will bring just a little bit more activity, everybody likes activity, things to do,” said Seeholzer.

Drinks will be served in specially branded cups that allow for open container use. Those cups will also be available at participating businesses along the street.



“You can't just walk up and have your Bud Light and walk around. It must come from a participating venue or a participating restaurant or bar. There's specific cups,” said Seeholzer.

The program was approved by city council back in 2023, but Seeholzer said planning took time.

“We didn't want to turn it on without a place to gather. I mean, it was too tight on the street. So then we started thinking outside the box and saying, how can, you know, move this so there's planning and there's budgeting, and there's city approvals,” said Seeholzer.

There will also be added signage with maps and rules, along with more garbage cans and increased security. Businesses on the street said they already invest heavily in private safety.

“We employ off-duty officers up and down the whole East Fourth, Friday and Saturday nights. On big game days, we spent tens of thousands of dollars, collectively in our own units, making sure security is and safety is top priority,” said Jason Beudert, CEO of Hangry Brands.

Beudert said he’s excited about the addition, calling it a natural fit for the area.

“We already have a ton of bounce around, people who come down and enjoy four or five locations out here, before and after (an) event, or just for a great night. Now, for it so for them to move around with a cocktail in their hand or beverage in their hand, it’s just natural,” said Beudert.

As for timing, the goal is to have the DORA up and running by Halloween this year. If not, the latest timeline pushes into spring 2027. In the meantime, officials say small events and a possible soft opening could begin as early as this fall.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.