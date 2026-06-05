Egypt vs. Brazil: International soccer comes to Cleveland for the first time

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time, Cleveland will host an international FIFA pre–World Cup match right here at Huntington Bank Field.

As preparations get underway, so does the excitement, both for the fun and for the impact it will have on the city.

“So, this field is all-natural grass. It was grown on a farm in New Jersey, and trucked in 28 refrigerated trucks,” said Andrea Yoch, local marketing director with Road to 26.

While crews work to lay down the pitch for Saturday’s kickoff, excitement is building during the week leading up to it.

“A soccer field is different in the way that the field is rolled and laid out in the grass. This is also the largest playing surface that's ever been at Huntington Bank Field,” Yoch said.

The friendly face-off between Egypt and Brazil isn’t the kind of football Cleveland fans are used to seeing here.

“This is the first international game ever at Huntington Bank Field,” said Yoch. “The passion of international soccer fans is unlike anything that American sports fans are used to, even in Cleveland, with the Cavs just having been in the playoffs.”

The impact isn’t just inside the stadium. Ian Meadows, social media and project manager with Downtown Cleveland Inc., says the event will ripple across the city.

“It's still incredible. I mean, it's putting Cleveland on the international spotlight,” said Meadows. “They are really bringing, you know, their foot traffic, but also their wallets to really support the local businesses and the hotels that are here, so it just boosts the economy.”

And this weekend, it won’t be the only big celebration. Pride festivities will also fill the streets.

“So, we have a lot of collaboration with the Cleveland police and local law enforcement, just to make sure you know it's going to be a safe and a comfortable environment for everybody here,” said Meadows.

The game will be this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.