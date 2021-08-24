Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle while jaywalking across Brookpark Road, police say

PARMA, Ohio — A woman jaywalking across Brookpark Road Monday night was struck and killed by a passing car, according to the Parma Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 10:19 p.m. to the area of Brookpark Road near West 33rd Street in Parma.

A 16-year-old female was driving eastbound on Brookpark Road in a Ford Focus as an 83-year-old woman was jaywalking across Brookpark Road.

The driver struck the woman, later identified as Apolonia Cambalik, in the curb lane of Brookpark Road.

Cambalik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.