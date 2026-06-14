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Euclid Fire rescues elderly passenger after vehicle reverses

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The Euclid Fire Department rescued a person after a vehicle accidentally rolled into Lake Erie on Saturday evening.

While pulling into her driveway, the driver accidentally put her vehicle into reverse. The vehicle rolled backward down a hill into the lake with an elderly family member still in the vehicle, Euclid Fire said.

Euclid Fire responded to the scene and began setting up ropes and a hauling system for the rescue.

No injuries were reported, but the elderly family member was transported to a nearby hospital due to the incident, Euclid Fire said.

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