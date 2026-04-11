'Everyone got a good laugh out of it': Welfare check on elderly resident leads Westlake Police to a surprise

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A welfare check on a 91-year old Westlake woman Thursday ended with a discovery you'd never expect.

"Everyone got a good laugh out of it," said Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel.

The woman is part of the city's Are You Okay? program.

The program allows residents to sign up for a daily phone call to check in and make sure everything is okay.

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On Thursday, the woman, whose name was not released by police, didn't answer that call.

When dispatchers and the woman's daughter followed up, they couldn't reach the woman either.

"Everyone's a little bit alarmed that she's missing these contacts," said Vogel.

So officers went to the woman's house, but she didn't answer the door either.

That's when police used a code to open the woman's garage door.

Her car was inside.

Body camera video stopped when the officer announced "Westlake police," and walked into the 91-year old's home.

His conversation with dispatchers revealed what happened next.

"We're here with her," the officer said. "She's playing video games in her bedroom."

Police said the woman was fine but missed the calls because she was trying to beat her record in a video game.

Vogel said the woman was thankful officers checked on her.

"It's a great reminder that Westlake residents have that service for them and they can sign up any time they want," said Vogel.

Westlake residents interested in signing up for the Are You Okay? program can email Westlake Outreach Coordinator Donna Feorene at dfeorene@cityofwestlake.org for more information or to sign up.