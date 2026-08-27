Fairview Park enacts new e-bike and scooter restrictions

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Fairview Park has enacted a new ordinance placing restrictions on e-bikes and scooters, including where they can be operated and what younger riders must wear.

Under the new rules, e-bikes and scooters cannot be operated on sidewalks, paths or trails with the motor engaged. Riders must follow traffic laws and yield to pedestrians. Anyone under 18 riding an e-bike must wear a helmet.

Ward Five Councilman Rick Raley said the ordinance is designed to keep the city's parks and public spaces safe for everyone.

"I just want to make sure that when those e-bikes are on there, that they're being as safe as possible," Raley said.

Raley said the new rules bring e-bikes in line with existing traffic regulations.

"We made the new rules, so they are subject to the same rules of the road as a bicycle," Raley said.

Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard tells News 5 that officials have seen an increase in e-bike and scooter-related incidents across Northeast Ohio.

"We have kids not riding bikes on sidewalks, high rate of speed, or scooters on sidewalk at the highest rate of speed, hitting a crack, falling off, striking fixed objects," Shepard said.

Shepard said that as more kids ride these motorized devices, they want to prevent any accidents or injuries.

"I think it's more so as kids, younger riders with least experience, much like younger drivers, tend to be more risk-taking, and when they do, bad things happen," Shepard said.

At a local high school, multiple versions of electric bikes were visible. Parents there expressed support for the new restrictions.

"I think it's a great idea. We have a lot of elderly people in my neighborhood who use walkers, and the sidewalks, and I want to make sure that they have a safe place to do that," said Fairview Park parent Stormi Cornelieus.

"Honestly, I lost a good friend in a scooter accident, so I think it is important that kids are wearing helmets and are being safe," Fairview Park parent Ed Ayala said.

Shepard said the department plans to focus on education, but citations remain an option.

"We're taking an educational approach. We're stopping kids on bikes or on devices, or adults on devices. We're educating about our ordinance, but eventually, or in the most serious events, we will give a citation, a traffic citation," Shepard said.

The ordinance has already gone into effect.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.