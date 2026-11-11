Family seeks justice after 14-year-old dog killed in attack

EUCLID, Ohio — One family is demanding justice after their 14-year-old dog was killed in a brutal attack. Now, they're asking police to find the owner responsible.

For the Dennises, Benji was more than just a dog — he was family.

“I got him when he was six months old. I was 12 years old,” Kayla said. “Benji was very healthy, a happy dog, still very energetic despite being 14 years old.”

But Monday evening, their world was turned upside down.

“I’m devastated. I never thought that this would be how my dog's life would end,” Kayla said.

Kayla says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, when she took Benji on their usual walk through the neighborhood. She had only made it two doors down when, she says, another dog came running from across the street and charged toward a nearby home.

“I had picked Benji up because I wanted to know if the dog was going to come after me next,” Kayla said.

She says the other dog's owner soon arrived in a Jeep, searching for his dog. But while Kayla was still holding Benji, the situation quickly escalated.

“The dog literally launched at Benji and he bit him. It was like I wasn't even there. He was after a dog,” Kayla said.

The owner eventually stepped in and grabbed his pet.

“The owner is like, 'I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m sorry that happened.' Then he just got in his car, and he drove off. He didn't even check to see if me or my dog was okay,” Kayla said.

Kayla rushed Benji to the vet, but he died on the way there.

“He was 14 years old and just hearing that he had so much life left to live, even from his vet. I'm heartbroken. I have been crying the past two days,” Kayla said.

Now, Kayla wants police to identify the dog's owner and hold him accountable.

“I was just outside walking my dog. I should be able to do that without having to fear that another dog is going to come running up and attack us,” Kayla said.

She also hopes Benji's death serves as a reminder to other pet owners about the responsibility that comes with having an animal.

“Train your dog, make sure that they're sociable, make sure that you're controlling them, and teaching them essentially like how you would a child right from wrong and what is acceptable,” Kayla said.

We reached out to Euclid police for more information and are awaiting a response.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.