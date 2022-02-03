Father arrested at Tower City after 'forcefully' kidnapping infant

CLEVELAND — The father of an infant was arrested on Thursday morning after "forcefully" kidnapping the child, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Police said the man entered the mother's residence and "forcefully removed" the child before boarding an RTA train.

The man headed to Tower City in Downtown Cleveland, where police responded and found him with the infant child.

Officers were able to take custody of the child and returned the child back to the mother.

The man was arrested after a struggle with officers, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.