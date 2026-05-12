Fatherhood Greenhouse opens this weekend, cultivating food and relationships

CLEVELAND — As the weather gets nicer, more people will be itching to get outdoors and tend to their yards and gardens.

Saturday, the Fatherhood Greenhouse at East 114th Street and St. Clair Avenue, in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, opens.

The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative and group Green Movement Glenville operate the garden, which is designed to help fathers and their children grow, connect and thrive together.

It's the second year for the program.

Last year, 50 families cultivated plots and more are expected this go-around.

The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Intiative The Fatherhood Greenhouse was designed to help fathers cultivate relationships with their children and increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

"Last year, we grew some tomatoes. We grew some cucumbers. We grew peppers. And, you know, the idea is, not only to produce some food in an area that really needs fresh food, but also a bonding activity,” said Al Grimes, Director of the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative.

Grimes said the garden is an opportunity for men and their kids to work side by side, nurturing a space that will produce not only food, but channels of communication and support.

"We fund programs annually to let fathers know that we have support for them in helping meet not only the financial needs of their children, because children have to eat, but the emotional needs of their children,” Grimes said.

The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative has an array of programs, including workforce development, a boot camp for new dads and parenting classes.

The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative Various fruits and vegetables were grown at the Fatherhood Greenhouse including cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers.

"Because we know that when fathers are involved, children are less likely to go to jail, less likely to do drugs, (and) less likely to drop out of school,” Grimes said. “All the research tells us when both parents are involved, children live a more positive and productive life.”

At the Fatherhood Greenhouse, families can plant seeds or starter plants. Grimes said seeing items grow is exciting for everyone involved, and seeing lives change through gardening is rewarding.

"A lot of times, children, they will jokingly say, ‘I don't want my parents involved.' But in reality, they do. They want structure. They want involvement. They want to have that support."

Participating in the Fatherhood Greenhouse is free. Those interested are encouraged to show up to E. 114th Street and St. Clair Avenue on Saturday, May 16, from 11 am to 3 p.m.

You can contact the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative at 216-348-3967 or reach out to Green Movement Glenville online or email greenmovementglenville@gmail.com.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.