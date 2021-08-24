Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

FirstEnergy reporting over 3,000 power outages in North Royalton, residents asked to stop calling 911

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
Power Outages
Power Outages
Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 07:43:31-04

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Residents in North Royalton are asked to not call 911 to report power outages in their city, according to the North Royalton Dispatch.

FirstEnergy is reporting over 3,000 power outages in North Royalton Tuesday.

A spokesperson for FirstEnergy said personnel continues to investigate the cause of the outage.

Residents are asked to stop calling 911 unless it’s an emergency and to treat all intersections without traffic lights as four-way stops.

FirstEnergy is also reporting over 1,000 power outages in Broadview Heights.

Find power outages here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.