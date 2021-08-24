FirstEnergy reporting over 3,000 power outages in North Royalton, residents asked to stop calling 911

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Residents in North Royalton are asked to not call 911 to report power outages in their city, according to the North Royalton Dispatch.

FirstEnergy is reporting over 3,000 power outages in North Royalton Tuesday.

A spokesperson for FirstEnergy said personnel continues to investigate the cause of the outage.

Residents are asked to stop calling 911 unless it’s an emergency and to treat all intersections without traffic lights as four-way stops.

FirstEnergy is also reporting over 1,000 power outages in Broadview Heights.

Find power outages here.

