Flock cameras help North Olmsted Police track down suspect

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — North Olmsted Police is crediting Flock cameras for helping officers track down a suspect in a stolen car.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said a Flock license plate reader flagged a grey Volkswagen Jetta. The camera spotted the car traveling north on Great Northern Boulevard. The vehicle was reported stolen during an aggravated robbery in Cleveland.

North Olmsted officers swarmed the area and found the car parked outside the Going, Going, Gone store. The car was empty at first. Officers waited until three people walked out of the store and got into the car. The driver tried to back up and flee. Officers used two police cruisers to block the car and that move stopped a chase before it could start.

North Olmsted Police said the entire incident lasted less than three minutes.

The alert led to the arrest of 28-year-old Deshawn Owens. Police said the arrest would not have been possible without the technology.

"They have probably been the best tool that we've had to apprehend criminals because it is real-time information," Detective Lieutenant Matthew Beck said. "We can also look back into the past and we can [and] we have solved lots of crimes recently with the Flock cameras."

North Olmsted Police have now handed Owens over to Cleveland Police. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and was issued a $50,000 bond. More charges could be added when the case goes to a grand jury.

Owens' two younger brothers were also in the car, and police released the boys without charges.