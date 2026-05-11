Following May failure, some residents want Strongsville Schools bond back on ballot

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville City Schools are now trying to decide their next steps after a school bond issue failed on the ballot. The measure would have helped rebuild and update elementary schools that the district says were built in the 1960s.

It was a close vote, with 48% voting yes and 52% voting no, ultimately causing the bond issue to fail.

"It’s bittersweet. It really is. We've often said, we're not opposed to the schools. We're not opposed to helping them; we see that there is a need. It just didn’t feel like the plan was the best we could make it,” said Beverly Montie.

Issue 5 was a 3.43-mill bond issue that would have funded the building, renovation and replacement of several elementary schools, including one located behind Montie’s home.

She says one of the concerns she and her neighbors had was that the plans did not address what would happen with a large pipeline that runs through the property.

"I think it just has to be progress with all of us working on it together. They've now started speaking with the pipeline company, which is a really big thing, so we can figure out exactly what is possible,” said Montie.

As for Patrick Miltner, who supported the bond:

"Well, the parent in me says, 'I’m not angry, I’m disappointed.' The reality is, I know everyone's facing really high costs,” said Miltner.

He said he was disappointed after touring the schools and seeing the conditions, including the mobile classrooms students use every day.

“While everyone has this image of Strongsville as being this great city, not many people know what it's actually like to be in a trailer learning all day,” said Miltner.

News 5 reached out to the district about the failed bond issue and what comes next. District leaders sent the following statement:

“Without bond funding, the district will continue to rely on its existing five-year critical needs plan to prioritize essential repairs and maintenance using available operating and capital funds. The board of education and district leadership will review next steps and consider future options to address long-term facility needs.”

The district says no decision has been made about putting the issue back on the ballot in November, something Montie would like to see.

"We were hoping maybe it would go back on the ballot again in the fall, which it appears it might, and then we'll have extra time to review this with the board,” said Montie.

Montie said if there’s more communication and a clearer plan, she may vote yes if it returns to the ballot in the fall. While Miltner says he wishes the issue had passed in May, he also hopes voters will have another chance to decide before conditions get worse.

"The reality is that we still have a problem, and it's not going away. And I feel like Strongsville puts its best foot forward in so many ways, it's an amazing city to live and be a part of, Strongsville, but for our youngest kids, that's like the one spot that we just don't get right,” said Miltner.

You can find the district's full statement below:

“We appreciate the time and thoughtful consideration our community has given to this process,” said Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba. “We remain committed to evaluating our options and continuing to address the facility needs of our students and staff in a responsible manner.”



Many of the district’s elementary schools were built in the 1960s. While responsibly maintained, the buildings present ongoing challenges related to aging infrastructure, space limitations, accessibility and evolving educational requirements. Over the past three years, the district has engaged facility experts, staff, parents and community members to review the elementary building conditions, enrollment trends and long-term facility needs, which led to the development of the “Foundations for Our Future Facilities Plan.”



Without bond funding, the district will continue to rely on its existing Five-Year Critical Needs Plan to prioritize essential repairs and maintenance using available operating and capital funds. The Board of



Education and district leadership will review next steps and consider future options to address long-term facility needs."

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.