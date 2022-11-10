Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills to get new trial

CLEVELAND — The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills will get a new trial after he appealed his conviction of four misdemeanor charges that landed him behind bars for nearly a year.

According to court records, Mills appealed the jury's decision and the evidence introduced during his trial regarding inmate deaths as well as jury instructions and how he was ordered to serve consecutive sentences for misdemeanor charges.

The Court of Appeals said in its opinion, "After a thorough review of the record and the law, we reverse and remand for a new trial, finding that the trial court erred when it allowed into evidence a photograph of a dying inmate and testimony about inmate deaths at the Cuyahoga County Jail."

Mill's original trial ended in September 2021 when he was found guilty of two counts of falsification and two counts of dereliction of duty. He was found not guilty of a felony count of tampering with records.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail

Investigators said he lied to county council about his role in blocking the hiring of nurses inside the jail leading up to the string of eight inmate deaths in the last six months of 2018.

Mills eventually resigned in November 2018, days before the release of the US Marshals' report that called conditions inside the jail "inhumane."

The Ohio Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Mills' case, issued the following statement regarding a new trial: "We are reviewing the court’s decision and determining the next steps."

You can watch more about the sentence Mills received in the player below:

Former jail director Ken Mills, convicted of dereliction of duty, sentenced to 9 months in jail

RELATED:



Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.