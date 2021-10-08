11 AM: Former jail director Ken Mills, convicted of dereliction of duty, to be sentenced Friday

CLEVELAND — Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills, who was found guilty by a jury of four misdemeanor counts of falsification and dereliction of duty, will be sentenced Friday.

The sentencing is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Investigators said he lied to county council about his role in blocking the hiring of nurses inside the jail leading up to the string of eight inmate deaths in the last six months of 2018.

A jury made up of seven men and five women deliberated for 6.5. hours. Their verdicts were as follows:

Count 1 is a felony tampering with records—Not guilty

Count 2 is misdemeanor falsification—guilty

Count 3 is misdemeanor falsification—guilty

Count 4 is misdemeanor dereliction of duty—guilty

Count 5 is misdemeanor dereliction of duty— guilty



Defense attorneys painted Mills as a fall guy for problems inside the jail.

"They want you to hold him accountable," said defense attorney Kevin Spellacy. "From the top down, if you believe it was broken, they should have known, and they should have done something. And if he was the problem, why wasn’t he gone?"

Mills eventually did resign in November 2018, days before the release of the US Marshal's report which called conditions inside the jail "inhumane."

