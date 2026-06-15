Heavy police presence on Keystone Circle in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — There is a heavy law enforcement presence in Brooklyn Heights on Monday for what authorities are calling a federal investigation.

A News 5 crew is on the scene and said Brooklyn Heights Police and Fire, the Department of Homeland Security and a bomb squad are all in the 900 block of Keystone Circle.

Brooklyn Heights Mayor Mike Procuk told News 5 a nearby business park houses several offices, including the Department of Homeland Security, the National Weather Service and the Visiting Nurses Association. The mayor declined further comment.

Details surrounding the situation are unknown, and we have reached out to police, the FBI and DHS for information.

News 5 has learned the FBI is the lead on the investigation.

This story will be updated.