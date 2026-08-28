CLEVELAND — Students, alumni and educators gathered at John F. Kennedy High School in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood Thursday morning to mark the official opening of the school’s new athletic facility, Roye Kidd Field, named after former JFK football coach and teacher, the late Roye Kidd.

Watch highlights of the celebration:

Homefield advantage: Cleveland's JFK High School cuts ribbon on new athletic facility

"This track and field represents more than athletics. We know that we hope records are broken on this field, that championships are won (and) that friendships are formed," said Dr. Warren Morgan, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. "But more important this represents opportunity."

It’s a project that means for the first time in several years, the Fighting Eagles football team won’t have to travel to other stadiums to practice or host home games.

News 5 Cleveland The first football game at the new stadium is Saturday, August 29 at 3 p.m. when JFK takes on Warrensville Hts.

“I’m so excited that our students can see that this city invests in them, believes in them and will be with them to achieve their God-given potential,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who, along with other leaders, noted that some people doubted if such a project could become reality.

“Just two years ago I remember we were here at the groundbreaking at an empty field,” Bibb said. “And just two years later we’ve shown you that the proof is in the pudding.”

The field, bleachers, press box and eight-lane track were a $5.7 million project. The school district covered $3.6 million, while the city paid the remainder.

Bibb said the space will also be used by the greater community for various activities.

“It’s a big part of our southeast side promise investment initiative,” Bibb said. “A lot of residents and the alumni members have been fighting the good fight – advocating for more than their fair share of resources. So, today is a good example of us delivering on that promise.”

JFK student Malik Hargrove Sr. is on the school’s football and track & field teams. He was blown away by the look and feel of the new digs.

“I was stunned by it. It was beautiful. They took their time on it,” Hargrove said.

The wide receiver and cornerback said he’s excited to catch passes in the first match on the new turf Saturday at 3 p.m. against Warrensville Heights. A bittersweet experience as he’s in his final year of high school.

"I want to go down in history as one of the best to do it. Not only the field, but on the track… love track and field,” Hargrove said.

News 5 Cleveland The new stadium cost $5.7 million, with the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District covering the costs.

Alumni were in the crowd, and Hargrove told me their year-round support fires students up.

Hargrove said he’s got a lot on his plate this year and is up for the challenge.

"I hope to set an example,” Hargrove said. "I’m currently eighth in my class ranking. I want to average 3.5 (GPA) and I want to have scholarships not only on the sports side, but on the school side to show people— student-athlete. It goes both ways."

Which is something those who knew Coach Kidd said he stood for— excellence on and off the field.

JFK Principal Monica Utley talked about Kidd and acknowledged his daughter Monee, who was in the audience at the ribbon cutting.

“When you live your life intentionally, with passion and courage and dedication— legacy is formed,” Utley said about Coach Kidd.

Monee said her father would be touched by all the attention.

“He would just go nuts,” Monee said. “He loved this school. And these athletes… these scholars. He put his life into making sure that these young men had an opportunity to not only do football and play athletics, but to learn and to achieve in life.”

Watch Mayor Justin Bibb commemorate the facility:

Watch: Mayor headlines opening of new JFK High Field

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Jones, who represents the area, commended students, alumni and community members for their continued commitment to strengthening and showcasing the neighborhood.

“We were told initially we couldn’t put a football track/field out here with a stadium, but the dream persisted,” Jones said.

He also reflected on the legacy of the man the school is named after, President John F. Kennedy.

“We are at a facility and school where a man dreamed that it’s not about you personally, but it’s about what you do to help others,” Jones said. “It’s about where your commitment is past yourself and your family. It’s about how you serve well with excellence. He sacrificed his life in order for us to have a greater nation that we can live in. And he represented for an entire generation of people—hope… opportunity that just because you’re different, doesn’t mean that you’re not special. We are the Fighting Eagles, and I’m proud to deliver that message."

Hargrove is ready to carry on the tradition of excellence.

"I take pride in being the next generation,” he said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.