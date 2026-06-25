Hope Center Program trains refugees and immigrants for culinary careers

CLEVELAND — At The Hope Center a unique program is helping newcomers build careers through food.

For the past two years, the center has trained refugees and immigrants in professional kitchen skills. Now, those graduates are putting their talents to work through a new Meals To Go program.

“I’m cooking Afghan dumplings,” said Khalida Noori, graduate and guest chef of One World Kitchen.

Noori came to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2020 in search of safety. Now, she's building a new life one plate at a time after completing The Hope Center's six-month culinary training program.

“One of our newest programs is called One World Kitchen, and it's a workforce program for the newcomer community, and we have partnered with Edwin on a six month chef entrepreneurship program,” said Sharon Hughes director of The Hope Center for Refugees and Immigrants.

Noori is one of 30 refugees and immigrants that are turning those passions in pay checks. Now able to enter the work force with their new skills.

“I think it just gives people the confidence to go out into Cleveland and put their application out at a restaurant and just say, hey, I’m ready,” said Hughes.

But for Noori, she's sharing something even more personal than a résumé she's sharing a taste of home through The Hope Center's Meals to Go program and pop up dinners.

“This is when we feature graduates from the program who want to feature a special meal from their culture and their cuisine,” said Hughes.

Every Thursday, a new chef, country, and menu take center stage.

“I work with ladies from Sudan, from Somalia, from Yemen, from Syria, from Lebanon. said Hanan Essabar, the One World Kitchen manager.

Essabar immigrated from Morocco and now helps guide each guest chef through their week in the kitchen. She says what happens here goes far beyond preparing meals.

“We share stories, like as a woman this is like a therapy for a woman, especially you see Khalida she's, she's a mom for six kids, and there is no family here, but The Hope Center, this is our family,” said Essabar.

As across the nation immigration often dominates political debate, The Hope Center is busier than ever, creating opportunities, building connections, and helping people better understand the stories behind each meal.

“It's pretty profound that in a time where there's a lot of tension around immigration that it's really immigrants that are showing hospitality, that are offering a place at the table for everyone who are providing their cuisine with open arms,” said Hughes.