Hopkins travelers complain of rising prices as flight fuel costs per gallon up almost 30%

CLEVELAND — Hot topic of the first half of 2026: gas prices. Now, I'm hearing from travelers how they're seeing the increased impact on their flight costs.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics published airline fuel statistics for April on Friday.

According to the bureau, fuel costs per gallon were up 29.6%. The average cost is $4.11.

Overall, U.S. airlines spent $6.47 billion on fuel in April as compared to $5.12 billion in March.

Traveler Matt Baranuk said he's definitely felt the ramifications of increased fuel costs when flying.

"My wife and I came in Sunday and leaving today, which is about twice as much as normal," he said.

Baranuk said he and his wife often travel from Charlotte to Cleveland, typically spending $400 to $500 on a roundtrip collectively.

This time, Baranuk said they spent $1,100 for a three-day trip.

"Tough," Baranuk said. "My grandma passed away, so I had to, but it was kind of painful at the same time."

While talking to Baranuk at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Tuesday, I noticed less foot traffic than we've seen previously.

However, an airport spokesperson told me it has seen minimal impact to foot traffic heading into the summer months. There's only been a 0.21% decrease.

The consumption of fuel across the U.S. has decreased by 2.6%, though.

Despite rising flight prices, Baranuk said his family will keep traveling.

"We won't think twice about it, but it'll definitely have an impact on us financially. We do notice a difference for sure," he said.

Kirt Conrad told me his family has changed their upcoming travel plans because of flight costs.

"My wife has been doing some traveling, and she has seen the prices, especially since the gas prices went up. She tried to change a flight, and it was like a $200 increase to change it from one day to another. We have seen some crazy flight things," Conrad said. "We've kind of cut back on our, you know, like summer plans. We'd usually have a bigger vacation. We're not doing that this year."

His daughter jetted off to Ireland from Hopkins Tuesday night for a summer program.

Conrad said she paid $900 roundtrip for her ticket. He said she'd bought that flight a couple of months ago.

"We had been watching it for a while, and it had stayed there for a while. Aer Lingus was the cheapest. They were the cheapest out, and since it was direct, we just went with it," Conrad said.

He remembers international trips like that costing significantly less back in the day.

"I think I can remember traveling to France, you know, like for 600 bucks or something like that, and yeah, the prices definitely went up, that's for sure," Conrad said.

He and Baranuk are hopeful the prices will go down soon.

"I don't know how long it's going to take, and I can't wait till they do come down," Baranuk told me.