How to keep your skin safe during the summer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dermatologist Dr. Tracy Ringo has some tips to keep your skin safe from the sun this summer. Watch the full video in the player above:
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 11:07:07-04
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dermatologist Dr. Tracy Ringo has some tips to keep your skin safe from the sun this summer. Watch the full video in the player above:
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.