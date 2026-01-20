Hundreds have utilized warming centers in Cleveland over last several weeks

CLEVELAND — Extreme cold has impacted Northeast Ohio this week, and the situation can be dangerous.

Due to the conditions, the City of Cleveland and its Division of Recreation is operating warming centers through Jan. 22. from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at:

Michael Zone Recreation Center (West side)

6301 Lorain Ave.

(216) 664-3373

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center (Near downtown)

2511 East 46th Street

(216) 664-4139

Zelma George Recreation Center (Southeast)

3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

(216) 420-8800

Collinwood Recreation Center (Northeast)

16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

(216) 420-8323

The city said if visitors need overnight shelter, transportation will be provided to nearby men's or women's shelters.

I asked the city for data on the number of people who've utilized warming centers this week.

The city said total attendance stretching from 12/5/25 to 1/19/26 is 265.

Here's a breakdown:

News 5 Cleveland Warming Center data from City of Cleveland

