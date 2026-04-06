Jellybeanville celebrates 65 years of Easter displays

EUCLID, Ohio — Can you believe Jellybeanville has been around in Euclid on Zeman Avenue for 65 years?

Steve Kaselak, a.k.a. Peter Cottontail, has been curating an Easter theme in his front yard — never repeating one.

This year's theme is America's birthday.

"This year is special. We've got America — 250, celebrating the birthday of our great nation," Kaselak said. "Sixty-five years and there's been no red eggs, but we had to use it for red, white, and blue."

It's taken months of planning and about two weeks to set it all up.

Kaselak strung eggs throughout his property, put up inflatables, and had hand-painted signage.

He said the message behind it all is joy and happiness and how he wants to color the community with it.

"Jellybeanville is just a tradition here in Euclid. Through generations, people were little, they're big, they got grandkids, and it just keeps going on and on, and people come back almost every year to see Jellybeanville," Kaselak said.

Not only did the attraction bring back returning onlookers, but lots of families who had never been before showed up this year.

"We've seen it online and were wondering where it was and if it was real and we came over to see it and I like it. It's very nice," one onlooker, Zemia, told us on Sunday. "This is a beautiful thing to see, to bring the family and enjoy it."

Beyond the front yard masterpiece is a way for the community to give back.

There was a donation box set up on the lawn for anyone willing.

All proceeds will go directly to the Journey Center for Safety and Healing, an organization that supports those experiencing domestic violence, child abuse and trauma in Cleveland.

"They need the help, so we love helping them out each year," Kaselak said