Lakewood City Schools asks voters to approve levy as property tax concerns split residents

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood City Schools is asking voters for more money to cover operating expenses, including maintaining academic programming, technology, and security needs.

The district argues that without new funding, its financial outlook will continue to worsen as expenses exceed annual revenues.

I spoke with Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki, residents, and homeowners about the ask and whether they’ll support the levy.

The ask

The district has a 6.9-mill operating levy on the May 5 ballot. Factoring in expiring debt (2 mills), homeowners would pay an extra $172 a year per $100,000 of home valuation.

Superintendent weighs in

"80% of our budget is staffing. And so, when it comes to a levy, that is where the majority of the finances you ask from your community will go,” said Maggie Niedzwiecki, superintendent of Lakewood City Schools.

Niedzwiecki said decisions to eventually close Lincoln as an elementary school and repurpose it as a preschool early learning center, stepping up grant applications, and hiring new teachers on one-year contracts were cost-saving measures.

"To ensure that when we did come up on another levy cycle, we've shown our due diligence,” Niedzwiecki said.

I asked her if the levy fails, what it means for the district.

"We would have to look at our academic programming and our staffing,” Niedzwiecki said, telling me some AP courses and STEM programming could be impacted.

“We'd have to raise our class sizes,” Niedzwiecki said.

Residents and homeowners weigh in

I visited several areas in Lakewood and spoke with residents and homeowners about the city’s schools and property taxes.

Violeta and her husband have lived in the city for decades. Her children attended Lakewood City Schools but are now grown.

"Property tax is very high,” Violeta said. “You know the Lakewood houses are very old, and they need a lot of money every year. And do you know how many problems we have – medical problems we have?”

Violeta said she would be studying the levy more before making a decision on how she’d vote.

Regina Westlake lives in Lakewood. She told me she’s a retired schoolteacher who spent decades working in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

"I just urge people to think of the future," Westlake said. "I hope Lakewood, as well as other districts, support their levies. If children don’t have the proper foundation… the tools, the things they need, they’ll struggle, and eventually that will trickle on.”

Bob Sedlak is a retired Lakewood resident. He's lived in the city for more than 50 years. He told me he’s breaking his voting tradition this go-around.

"I don’t think it was the right time to put a levy out there,” Sedlak said. “I’ve voted for every library issue, every Metroparks issue, and every school board levy, but I’m not voting yes on this one.”

Sedlak said factoring into his decision is the “state of chaos in the world right now” and other uncertainties.

He said property taxes in Lakewood are steep.

"Since 2020, they have gone up by about 11%,” Sedlak said.

I asked if he was concerned about the quality of education deteriorating if the levy fails.

"Probably the answer is no,” Sedlak said. “There’s a lot of great staff in Lakewood. This is just a case where they need to trim a little bit, cut back a little bit here and there."

Rick Deacon has lived in Lakewood for several years. He told me he owns his home, doesn’t have kids, but likes the city’s family-centric environment. Deacon said he’s OK with a tax increase for the sake of having sought-after schools.

"A good education leads to great adults, and they turn out to be great entrepreneurs or whatever they might become one day,” Deacon said. “Obviously, nobody loves to pay more in taxes… but at the same time, in my personal opinion, in my life and what I can and cannot afford, the outcome outweighs what pain I might suffer.”

Niedzwiecki said she understands the challenging economic times some families are experiencing.

"Many purse strings are very tight right now, and I'm hopeful for our levy,” Niedzwiecki said. “I do believe we have a good push into the May election for that levy, but I do know there are families that will not be able to vote yes, mainly because of their financial situation.”

She said at the end of the day, the district has to stay relevant, competitive and student- and family-focused.

"To ultimately get our kids to cross that stage with hope and a desire to continue to learn or move into the workforce,” Niedzwiecki said.

The district said the last operating levy was approved in March 2020. At that time, 77% of voters supported the measure.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.