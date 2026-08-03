Lakewood launches voluntary program to help businesses convert single-user restrooms to gender-neutral

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The City of Lakewood is making it easier for businesses to offer gender-neutral, single-user restrooms through a new voluntary program approved by City Council.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, allows businesses to convert existing single-user men’s or women’s restrooms into all-gender restrooms.

City leaders say participating businesses can also receive restroom signage at no or reduced cost.

Officials stress the program is entirely optional.

“This is not a mandate,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindy Strebig said. “People are just like, ‘Well, that makes sense.’ It’s easy. It’s not a controversial thing here.”

Strebig sponsored the resolution, saying the goal is to improve accessibility while giving business owners more flexibility.

She said the effort was supported immensely by members of the Lakewood Youth Council, who highlighted how all-gender, single-user restrooms can benefit LGBTQ+ individuals, parents with children of the opposite sex, caregivers and others who may need assistance.

The city says businesses with eligible single-user restrooms can opt into the program, and officials will help guide them through the signage process.

Some Lakewood businesses have embraced the concept.

At Cleveland Vegan on Detroit Avenue, co-owner Laura Ross said the restaurant has offered gender-neutral, single-user restrooms since it opened more than a decade ago.

“We always felt just keep it very simple,” Ross said. “It’s just a basic everyday thing to use the restroom.”

Ross believes the approach reflects the welcoming atmosphere she hopes customers experience when they visit.

“I mean, that absolutely all are welcome,” Ross said. “I think it’s a testament.”

Some residents who spoke with News 5 also supported the change, provided it doesn’t create an unnecessary financial burden for small businesses.

“I think it’s fine, as long as it’s done in a way that doesn’t burden small businesses financially,” Lakewood resident Chuck Greanoff said. “I think something that’s more accessible to everybody is good.”

Another resident, Zandra Mannion, said the change could help families.

“I myself have a grandson who would benefit from that and not worry about whether it’s for women or men,” she said.

Strebig said she reviewed similar programs in other communities, including Cincinnati, before introducing the resolution in Lakewood.

City officials are now accepting interest from businesses that want to participate in the voluntary program.

Strebig says interested businesses should contact the mayor's office for additional guidance and ways to participate in the program.