11 AM: Authorities to provide update after man fatally shot by Willoughby police

The Willoughby Police Department will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to give an update on a fatal officer-involved shooting.

You can watch the press conference below:

News 5 livestream event

What happened?

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 5100 block of Robinhood Drive for a disturbance inside a home and found Anthony Green, armed with a knife, threatening a woman, police said.

Green exited the home and began approaching officers with the knife. Police said Green did not comply with orders to drop the knife, and officers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective.

Officers then discharged their firearms, striking Green, police said.

45-year-old shot, killed by Willoughby police officers

RELATED: 45-year-old shot, killed by Willoughby police officers

After officers rendered aid, Green was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office both responded to the scene, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, police said.

"The Willoughby Police Department extends its condolences to Green’s family. We also continue to support the officers involved in this incident. We respectfully ask that the privacy of Green’s family and the involved officers be respected as they navigate this difficult time," Willoughby police said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.