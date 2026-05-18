Large crowds temporarily shut down 2 Cleveland Metroparks locations over the weekend

CLEVELAND — Weekend fun and the arrival of warm weather led to large crowds Sunday at Edgewater Beach and the E. 72nd Fishing Area, resulting in temporary parking lot closures Sunday evening.

Cleveland Metroparks Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling said these types of closures aren’t unusual when parking capacity is reached, and vehicle traffic was allowed back in as space became available.

"At times, it is going to start to get a little bit busier down here," Gerling said. "So, as we approach Memorial Day and we approach the start of the concert series kicking off and all of those fun things, we do want people to be aware that these parks do have some parking capacity limits. So just plan ahead [and] arrive early.”

News 5 Cleveland To alleviate parking issues at Cleveland Metroparks locations, guests are encouraged to arrive early or use the Metroparks’ trail network or public transportation.

She said visitors are encouraged to use the Metroparks’ trail network or public transit to help alleviate any parking concerns.

When it comes to hanging out on the beach, grilling, fishing and playing sports at the Metroparks, Gerling said the ultimate goal is for guests to stay safe while having fun.

She said Cleveland Metroparks lifeguards will come on duty for the season on June 6 at all waterfront locations.

"We only recommend swimming in designated swim areas during lifeguarded hours,” Gerling said.

She said the Metroparks' swimming status website is a good resource to learn about water conditions and other important information related to swimming.

Life vests are also available at lifeguard stands for guests to borrow while on site.

Other exciting developments include the return of live music at Euclid and Edgewater beaches with the kickoff of the Cleveland Metroparks Summer Waterfront Concert Series on June 11. The concerts are free and are held every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Gerling said construction is nearly complete on the new Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center at the East 55th Street Marina, which includes a new year-round restaurant, The Galley, which is expected to open in mid-June.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.