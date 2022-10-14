Limitless opportunities: Without Limits Exhibit showcases are from those with disabilities, critical illnesses

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One art exhibit is giving those with disabilities and critical illnesses a platform to display their art and tell their stories.

Art comes in many forms, it can be seen or touched. But most importantly, it can be felt.

For Kate Snow, her art tells a story of self-reinvention as she deals with disabilities.

“So I have Sjogren’s Syndrome and Fibromyalgia and then a few other little things in there too,” said Snow, who is an artist at the Without Limits Exhibit.

Snow has painted for years, creating a specific type of art using BBQ skewers.

“It's the work that I feel is most mine because it's very process driven," she said.

But soon, her disabilities worsened. She went from being able to paint for six hours to less than 20 minutes.

“I started having these symptoms and they were really building up,” said Snow. “It became kind of devastating when I couldn't make it. I felt like I am losing my identity.”

Snow was so frustrated she stopped painting for a while, then one day a light switch flipped, and she picked the brush back up Creating a story of journey in art.

“When I started doing these journal entries, it really was an outlet, It kept me going,” said Snow.

Her story isn't the only one at the Without Limits: Art, Chronic Illness and Disability exhibit, the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve is displaying the work of nine artists who are dealing with disabilities or critical illnesses.

“Something that was really not just about the artists' individual stories, but also about a disability and inclusion in larger society,” said Megan Alves, said the exhibit curator.

Not only is the art created by those with disabilities and critical illness, it's also displayed in a way that those same people can enjoy it.

Items such as paintings are leveled low with light directed on them. There is also brail and large lettering, along with sculptures you can touch.

“Well, we did all those things because the other pieces and parts are showing artists who have disabilities — are making the gallery accessible for people with disabilities as viewers,” said Mindy Tousley, the Executive Director of Artist Archives of the Western Reserve.

Through this exhibit they are showing people the power of art and reminding those who are disabled that they are not alone.

“I think that if you get up every day, and you make it through the day, good on you,” said Snow.

The exhibit will be open through Nov. 12 and it’s completely free. If you really want to support them, buy a piece of art. Seven out of the nine artists displayed in the exhibit don’t have full-time jobs.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.