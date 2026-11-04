Local family prints signs to support North Royalton firefighters

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — As the community mourns the loss of a North Royalton firefighter, neighbors are finding ways to support the family, including signs of love and remembrance.

As the procession made its way through the community this morning, flags stood at half-staff. Neighbors say they're still struggling to believe what happened just down the road from their homes.

“It was just unimaginable and sad, because, I’m thinking to myself that was a firefighter who probably has a family,” said Ken Kruse.

A fire broke out around 9 p.m. Monday on Royalton Road, claiming the life of 36-year-old North Royalton firefighter Ryan Milligan and injuring fellow firefighter Andrew Protsman.

WATCH MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED:

North Royalton firefighter dies after battling Broadview Heights house fire

RELATED: Flags at half-staff, hearts with North Royalton firefighters

Tony Tomecko Jr. is a firefighter himself and a friend of Protsman. He says his friend is recovering, but the loss of Milligan has been heartbreaking — not only for him, but for his family as well.

His father, Tony Sr., who owns Art Pro Graphics, knew he wanted to do something to help. So he and his family got to work doing what they do best: printing signs to show support for civil servants and their families.

“We decided that we're going to try to help as best as we can, and the way that we always help fallen officers or fire fighters,” said Tony Sr.

It's a way of giving back that comes from a deeply personal place. Tony Sr. and his wife, Michelle, know the pain of losing a child. And with a son who is also a firefighter, they understand just how close-knit the fire service community is.

“We know the feeling of loss, and we have a lot of friends in both the fire and police, and whatever we can do as a family, especially Michelle and Tony and myself, whatever they need,” said Tony Sr.

The signs are completely free to anyone who wants one, a small gesture meant to send a big message: these families are surrounded by love and support, and their loved ones' service will never be forgotten.

“As a mom of a firefighter, paramedic, I am so sorry. I can't fathom the loss that they are experiencing at this moment, and I just want them to know that so many people in this community care, and probably all over the state care for them. And he'll never be forgotten. He's a hero. He's a hero," said Michelle.

If you'd like a sign, you can contact Art Pro Graphics at (440) 532-9083. CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe benefiting North Royalton Fire Department Local 2156.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.