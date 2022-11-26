Man found dead inside of car in East Cleveland with 'numerous' gunshot wounds on Saturday

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was found dead inside of a car on Saturday afternoon with "numerous" gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the East Cleveland Police Department.

Around 1:22 p.m., ECPD responded to the area of Collamer Avenue and Elderwood Avenue for a vehicle parked "in a field," the release said.

When officers arrived, they found a Volkswagen car with tinted windows parked and running in the driveway of a business. After further investigation, they found a man in the driver's seat unresponsive due to apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS later arrived and the man was declared dead on scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was called in for further investigation.

