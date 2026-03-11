Man indicted for the death of his mother following Euclid house fire

EUCLID — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of his mother, 45-year-old Amber Hines, whose body was found following a fire at the family’s home on Morris Road, near East 210th Street in Euclid, earlier this month.

The situation began with a fire at the home on the morning of March 3.

According to the indictment, the defendant, Jaylin Walker, is charged with murder, three counts of aggravated arson and two counts of felonious assault.

Court documents state Walker “purposely caused the death” of his mother.

Hines’ body was found on the bedroom floor of the home.

Euclid Police records state that Walker initially claimed that he had just arrived at the home and discovered the fire.

However, investigators said in records that a witness provided video showing Walker arriving at the family home before the fire, struggling to get inside, but eventually gaining entry.

Investigators said in the video that a window blind is seen going up and down, and later, smoke is seen “flowing out of the room."

The report said the video shows someone trying to push what appeared to be a mattress out of the window before a “bright orange flash” is seen inside the bedroom and a “massive amount of smoke coming out of the window.”

Police records state Walker is heard on the video yelling for his mother to “jump out the window.”

Records state arson was suspected, and a trained K-9 alerted to several areas of the home.

Following an interview at the Euclid Police Department, Walker was arrested based on the evidence.

Records state Walker “made several contradictory statements about how the fire occurred. When connoted about his mattress, he was unable to explain why it was missing. His emotions would go up and down throughout the interview, but he ultimately denied starting or knowing how the fire occurred.”

Several people living on the block said Hines was a good neighbor and a friendly person.

Louis Singer didn’t know her or the family, but said he saw the fire and a man running in and out of the home as the flames grew.

“When my buddy said there’s a house on fire, I kind of meandered out and I looked out, and it was like, oh my goodness, it’s like I couldn’t believe it,” Singer said. “I was really shocked. “The guy was running in and out trying to get help. And finally, the fire and police showed up. It was tragic. It was really tragic.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said that two other people were injured in the fire, which we now know were Walker and one of his siblings.

The office said its Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is investigating along with the Euclid Police Department and the Euclid Fire Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Hines’ family.

On the account, her oldest daughter wrote, “For those who knew my beautiful mother, Amber, you know how deeply family meant to her. She loved with everything she had and always put her children first. She wasn’t just the best mom — she was my best friend and our greatest source of love, strength, and support. She was truly the strongest, kindest woman I have ever known.”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.