Man killed, woman injured after being struck by drunk driver while fixing flat tire

A man was killed, and a woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after they were struck by a drunk driver while offering roadside assistance on a disabled vehicle, according to Pepper Pike Police.

Around 2:48 a.m., Pepper Pike Police and Fire were called to Fairmount Boulevard near Brainard Road for a crash with injuries, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that a driver with a flat tire called for roadside assistance, and a man and a woman arrived to help change the tire, police said.

While they were working near the trunk of the disabled vehicle, another motorist struck the man, the woman and the disabled vehicle, police said.

When authorities arrived, they found the man and the woman between the two vehicles, both with serious injuries, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, but the man died from his injuries on the scene, police said.

The motorist who crashed into them was placed under arrest and has been charged with the following:



Aggravated vehicular homicide

Aggravated vehicular assault

Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead