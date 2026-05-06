Man sentenced to at least 28 years for fatal shooting of a father at Dunkin' Donuts

The man who fatally shot a local father outside a Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts was sentenced Tuesday.

A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced Waunyae Arrington to at least 28 years in prison.

The shooting occurred in October 2024 when Jose Ervin Jr. was with a group of friends at the Turkey Pitstop Gas Station, ordering food after leaving a bar.

1 dead after shooting at Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting at Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts

Surveillance video showed Ervin Jr. was involved in an argument with Arrington.

In the video, Ervin Jr. is seen backing away as Arrington pulls a gun out of his bag. Arrington then chased him across Turney Road.

Arrington fired several shots at Ervin Jr. as he tripped and fell in front of the Dunkin' Donuts.

Ervin Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital.