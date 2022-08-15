Man shot and killed in Euclid on Sunday night

EUCLID, Ohio — A man was shot and killed at the Buena Vista Drive and Upper Terrace intersection in Euclid on Sunday night, Euclid Police Department confirmed to News 5.

The man was found dead behind a car with multiple gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

The age of the man is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

