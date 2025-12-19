Maple Heights church offering free coats, shoes to kids this weekend

MAPLE HEIGHTS — Kids grow fast, winter’s here— and it’s the holidays. So, Saturday, Citadel of Faith Ministries in Maple Heights is opening its doors to families who need a lift for a children’s coat-and-shoe giveaway.

Pastor David McKenzie said the State of Ohio partnered with the church and provided hundreds of coats and shoes to help make sure children stay warm and cared for this winter.

McKenzie said the event is one of many that the church does to better connect with neighbors and take the stress off families who are worried about paying for things they need.

“We believe now more than ever is the time when the church needs to be the church and be concerned about everybody in our community. It’s easier to bear when we all share. That’s what we say here,” McKenzie said.

The church, on a regular basis, hosts clothing giveaways and has a monthly food pantry.

“We believe that we're supposed to be here to support the community, everything from spirituality to the natural. The Bible says it this way, first natural, then spiritual,” McKenzie said. “It’s hard for me to hear about God when my stomach's rumbling, feed me, then I can better receive. It's hard to receive a word about God when I'm freezing, give me some clothes because these are the commands that Christ told us to love our neighbors as ourselves. And so this is what we're trying to do in a nutshell— just give back.”

The coat and shoe giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 20. The church is located at 5250 Arch Street in Maple Heights. It’s first-come, first-served.

He said experiencing families’ appreciation is life-changing.

“It's all worth it when you see somebody that comes in and genuinely needed a coat or needed something and they were able to get it,” McKenzie said. “You feel better and God is pleased. For us, that's the ultimate, that God is pleased with our service.”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.