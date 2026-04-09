Maple Heights elementary student detained after bringing gun to school

Barack Obama Elementary School in Maple Heights was placed on a short lockdown Thursday after a student was found with a gun.

According to the Maple Heights Police Department, officers responded to the school, located in the 5800 block of Glenwood Avenue, just before 8:30 a.m. after being notified about a student with a firearm.

When they arrived, officers learned that staff members at the school had detained the student and seized the gun.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the student brought the gun from home and showed it to two other students, who then told staff about it, police said.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

The police department said that a juvenile prosecutor has been notified about the case to "assist with the necessary charges."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 216-662-1234.

Last week, a mother in Kent was charged after her 8-year-old son, a second grader at Longcoy Elementary School, brought a loaded 9mm gun to school.

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