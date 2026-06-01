Marine’s stroke recovery called a ‘blessing from above’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 70-year-old man who served his country is still fighting every day, two strokes later.

Meet Charles Martens. He loves his garden, served in the Marine Corps, and has faced not one, but two strokes 27 years apart.

"It really does amaze me, especially this second one. It astounds me that I lived through it," said Martens.

Dr. Rose Duncan, vascular neurologist and neuroendovascular surgeon at University Hospitals, treated Martens when the second stroke struck.

"This one really had the potential to be devastating — truly life-altering — affecting the dominant hemisphere of his brain," said Duncan.

Thanks to quick action and the team at UH, Martens pulled through. His recovery, Duncan said, is nothing short of remarkable.

"I would say it is astonishing… and it is wonderful. Fortunately, we’ve been able to see recoveries like this with increasing frequency," Duncan added.

Martens calls his recovery a “reset,” now able to do things he couldn’t since his first stroke. But he sees it as more than just medicine.

"There’s a lot going on, and it’s all praising God," said Martens.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.