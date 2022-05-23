Medical examiner investigating after man found dead in hoarding conditions in Parma Heights home

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man inside a home in Parma Heights that was declared a hazard due to hoarding conditions, according to a release from the Parma Heights Police Department.

The department said in a news release that in March it received a call from a concerned neighbor about a resident at home in the 9700 block of Manorford Drive in Parma Heights.

The resident, identified by the medical examiner as Robert Ellzey, 70, was found dead inside.

The medical examiner said his death is believed to be positional asphyxia.

The Parma Heights Fire Department, the building department and the Cuyahoga County Health Department declared the home to be hazard to the safety and welfare of the neighborhoods due to hoarding conditions.

The City of Parma Heights is abating the hazardous property, the city said in a news release.

