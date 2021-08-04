Mogadore man facing federal charges after found with materials used to make explosive devices

CLEVELAND — A Mogadore man is facing federal charges after he was found in possession of explosive materials inside his car during a traffic stop for an alcohol-related driving offense in Orange Village, according to the Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Andrew F. Dodson, 32, of Mogadore, was arrested by the FBI Wednesday on the following charges: destructive device, receiving or possessing an unregistered destructive device and making false statements.

Dodson was pulled over on July 22 by Orange Village police officers for an alcohol-related offense.

Officers found 10 pounds of potassium perchlorate, potassium nitrate, powered sugar, batteries, Vaseline and a black tactical bag with the words, “POLICE” on it, containing ear protection and safety glasses.

The next day while he was in custody at the Beachwood City Jail, Dodson told FBI agents that he had made smoke bombs on the Fourth of July and failed to remove the material from his vehicle for storage.

According to the FBI, the materials found in his car can be used to make smoke bomb-like devices, but they can also be used to make cap-sensitive improvised devices like those known in the bomb community as “Poor-Man’s C4.”

Investigators said Dodson allegedly bought 50 pounds of potassium perchlorate between April and June 2020.

The FBI said this amount of potassium perchlorate is not regularly used to make homemade smoke devices, however, did say it technically could be used for that purpose.

Investigators said Dodson made references to the Unabomber on his social media accounts, of which he has a tattoo of. He also allegedly referenced explosives, remote detonators, radio antenna devices and improvised claymores containing 1,000 BBs per device, which according to the FBI, are used as shrapnel in improvised devices.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said there is no record of any registration of firearms or destructive devices in his name.

Dodson, who has been held in federal custody since his arrest, was scheduled to appear in the United States Magistrate Kathleen B. Burke’s courtroom Wednesday at 2 p.m.

